House-passed measure includes $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, path to green cards --The White House has estimated that 95,000 Afghans will come to the U.S. in the next year | 25 Sept 2021 | The Democratic-controlled House this week passed a continuing resolution that included language requested by the White House that would fund the resettlement effort of tens of thousands of Afghans to the tune of $6.3 billion, while also giving a timetable for them to be eligible for green cards. The continuing resolution is designed to keep the government funded until Dec. 3 and until lawmakers can pass a budget for fiscal year 2022. It passed the House on a 220-211 vote. The Senate is expected to vote as early as Monday.