Lunacy, sheer lunacy! House Passes $40 Billion Foreign Aid Package for Ukraine in 368-57 Vote --All nay votes came from Republicans. | 10 May 2022 | The House of Representatives on Tuesday evening voted 368-57 to approve a $40 billion foreign aid package for [the Nazis Running] Ukraine. The bill will head to the Senate. The Senate may not vote on the bill until next week, according to Fox News reporter Chad Pergram. Meanwhile, inflation rates are at a 40-year high, gas prices are at record highs and baby formula is out of stock in stores across the United States.