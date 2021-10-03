House Passes Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package | 10 March 2021 | The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the updated version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The vote was 220-211, with all Democrats voting for the bill except for Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) and all Republicans voting against it. The House passed a version of the bill late last month, followed by the Senate on March 4. The upper chamber removed the $15 federal minimum wage hike and changed other provisions, such as decreasing weekly supplemental unemployment aid by $100 to $300 a week. No Republicans supported the package in either vote.