House passes DC statehood bill to make district 51st state after heated floor debate --Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., accused GOP of being against DC statehood because of race | 22 April 2021 | The divided House Thursday passed legislation to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state and to grant its more than 700,000 residents full representation in Congress. The strictly party-line vote in the House was 216 to 208, with all Republicans rejecting the statehood bill, dubbed H.R. 51. The legislation has support from Joe Biden but faces long odds of passing in the 50-50 split Senate. Debate over statehood got particularly heated on the House floor Thursday when New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused certain Republicans of being against D.C. statehood because the district was not White enough in their minds to qualify for self-rule.