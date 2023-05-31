House passes McCarthy-Biden debt ceiling deal with more Dems voting for it than Republicans | 31 May 2023 | The House passed legislation late Wednesday to implement the debt ceiling agreement negotiated between Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, putting Congress on track to allow more borrowing just days before the government is expected to run out of money. The bill passed in a 314-117 vote that saw majorities in both parties support the agreement, which also meets the GOP demand of cutting nondefense discretionary spending over the next two years. Republicans supported the bill by a 149-71 margin, and Democrats supported it 165-46. Democrats took credit for helping get the bill across the finish line. Earlier in the day, 52 Democrats made the rare move of voting with Republicans in a procedural vote to keep the bill alive.