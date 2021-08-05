House Republicans ask Secretary of State for documents related to Wuhan coronavirus lab --Reps seek information on 'the possibility of a laboratory leak' having started the pandemic. | 8 May 2021 | Multiple Republican representatives have requested that the State Department release and declassify documents related to alleged experiments carried out by a Chinese laboratory under scrutiny for its potential role in the origin of the SARS-Cov-2 pandemic. Numerous GOP leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, including Ranking Member Cathy Rodgers and Health Subcommittee Ranking Member Brett Gurthrie, asked in a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken this week that the department "release unclassified documents and declassify other documents" related to the State Department's earlier claims that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was host to "secret military activity" prior to the pandemic.