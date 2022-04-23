House Republicans ask Twitter board to retain records tied to Musk offer | 22 April 2022 | A group of 18 U.S. House Republicans sent Twitter board members a letter on Friday asking them to preserve all records and materials relating to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter, laying the groundwork for a potential investigation. "As Congress continues to examine Big Tech and how to best protect Americans' free speech rights, this letter serves as a formal request that you preserve all records and materials relating to Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, including Twitter's consideration and response to this offer, and Twitter's evaluation of its shareholder interests with respect to Musk's offer," said the letter signed by the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and others on the committee. The order to save records strongly suggests Jordan plans to probe Twitter if the Musk offer is rejected and Republicans take back the House in midterm elections in November.