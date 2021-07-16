House Republicans introduce bill to ban 'tyrannical' federal mask mandates --House Republicans join with Sen. Rand Paul to ban mask mandates on public transit | 16 July 2021 | A group of House Republicans introduced legislation Friday to ban federal coronavirus mask mandates on public transportation, arguing it's time to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Rep. Andy Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, shared his legislation first with Fox News that serves as the House companion bill to Sen. Rand Paul's mask mandate legislation in the Senate. "There is no scientific evidence for the continuation of mask mandates on public transportation," Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News in a statement. "Bottom line, mask mandates are old news, and are only being kept in place by those who relish controlling our day-to-day lives. The viral spread is collapsing and our normal lives are returning. It's time for the CDC to follow the science and end the tyrannical COVID-19 restrictions once and for all."