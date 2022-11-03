House Republicans Introduce Legislation to Designate MS-13 a Foreign Terrorist Organization | 10 March 2022 | Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good introduced legislation Wednesday that would categorize MS-13 as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). The Daily Caller first obtained the legislation, which is titled the Every Town a Border Town Act. Currently, MS-13 is designated as a Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), which focuses on its illegal business ventures. This legislation would designate the gang as an FTO, which would give the federal government a broader range of options to prosecute not just financial crimes but also physical violence. Good and his cosponsors believe MS-13 poses a threat to the safety and security of U.S. citizens and the national security of the country and should be designated as an FTO.