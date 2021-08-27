House Republicans introducing articles of impeachment for Secretary of State Blinken --Secretary of State Antony Blinken 'has failed to faithfully uphold his oath,' House Republicans argue | 27 Aug 2021 | Two House Republicans are introducing articles of impeachment on Friday, arguing that Secretary of State Antony Blinken failed to properly advise the president and abandoned American interests in Afghanistan. "Secretary Blinken has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of our nation’s interests, security, and values in his role in the withdrawal of American forces and diplomatic assets from Afghanistan," reads the articles... The move by Rep Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Rep Andy Harris, R-Md., comes as many Republicans have called for some level of accountability for the attacks that left 13 U.S. service members dead Thursday.