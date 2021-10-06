House republicans request emails between Zuckerberg and Fauci --GOP asking if Fauci played role in platform censoring claims COVID-19 was 'man-made' | 10 June 2021 | Top Republicans on the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees penned a letter to Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Wednesday asking for the company to hand over communication between Zuckerberg, Facebook employees, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials. The request comes after emails between Fauci and Zuckerberg, obtained by Buzzfeed News, show Zuckerberg soliciting help from the nation's top infectious disease expert to promote access to reliable health information for its users. Lawmakers want to know if Fauci influenced Facebook's decision to ban posts from users questioning the origins of COVID-19 claiming the virus was engineered. The letter to Facebook, obtained exclusively by FOX Business, read, "These communications with Dr. Fauci raise the prospect that the federal government induced Facebook to censor certain speech in violation of the First Amendment."