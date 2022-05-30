House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul arrested in California, charged with DUI --Paul Pelosi was released from jail on Sunday morning | 29 May 2022 | Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence late Saturday night. Paul Pelosi was arrested in Napa County, California, at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, and was charged with driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher as well as driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into jail at 4:13 a.m. on Sunday, and released at 7:26 a.m. according to Napa County records.