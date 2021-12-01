House votes in favor of resolution urging VP to remove Trump in symbolic move; impeachment vote looms | 12 Jan 2021 | The U.S. House of Representatives voted late Tuesday to pass a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. The vote (223-205) was seen as symbolic because Pence has already said he would not take the action. The House is expected to vote to impeach the president Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Tuesday, which threw cold water on any idea that he might invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. Pence said invoking the 25th is not "in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution." Under the 25th Amendment, the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members could deem the president unfit for office, in which case powers would transfer to Pence.