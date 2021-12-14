House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress | 14 Dec 2021 | The House of Representatives voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. The vote comes a day after the House Select Committee investigating [sic] the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to recommend Meadows for prosecution after he refused to testify before the panel. The resolution was adopted in a 222-208 vote. Reps. Adam Kinzinger (IL) and Liz Cheney (WY) [two corrupt "Republican" deep-state dirt-bags] voted with the seven Democrats.