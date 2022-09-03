Houston area election official resigns amid vote count discrepancy | 8 March 2022 | The elections administrator in Harris County, Texas, announced Tuesday that she had submitted her resignation, amid a mail-in ballot counting discrepancy in election night results. Isabel Longoria, who since 2020 has overseen elections in Harris County, which includes Houston, said her resignation would be effective July 1. Longoria's resignation comes amid backlash over issues with the March 1 primary in her county, Texas's most populous, which included damaged ballots that delayed the reporting of results and a vote discrepancy that has left thousands of ballots out of the unofficial primary results... Longoria's announced resignation comes just days after she said that about 10,000 mail-in ballots -- approximately 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican -- had not been included in the final unofficial primary election results. On Saturday, Longoria said in a statement that the Central Count Committee, the body that oversees the tallying of ballots in Harris County, had scanned the votes but didn't transfer them to the unofficial results. Longoria added that the slip-up [LOL!] had occurred between 1 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the polls had closed in Texas. [Yes, between 1 and 4 a.m., that seems to be when most "slip-ups" in the counting of ballots takes place...]