Houston-area nurse says she was terminated for declining the COVID-19 vaccine | 30 April 2021 | A Houston-area woman says she was a nurse at Houston Methodist for about 10 years until this week. "I knew that the date was looming over my head of me to get the vaccine and we were constantly being pressured and pressured," Michelle Fuentes told FOX 26. On April 1, Houston Methodist announced it would require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by June 7. However, the hospital system asked employees who would not get the vaccine to submit documentation for consideration for a medical or religious exemption by May 3. ...Also, Fuentes said she wants the clinical trials to be completed before she decides to get the vaccine or not.