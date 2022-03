How to access RT.com --If you can't get news from RT due to government restrictions, here are some alternative ways to access our content | 04 March 2022 | Serious attempts have been made in Western nations to silence RT, following Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. The EU Commission has given regulators in the bloc's nations powers to ban the media outlet. If you've faced difficulties accessing RT's content due to those restrictions, here are some steps you can take to bypass them.