How the Biden family used shell companies to enrich themselves | Members of the Biden family and their business associates raked in millions of dollars from foreign entities during and after Joe Biden's time as vice president, using nearly two dozen companies and taking advantage of a vast network of sketchy business associates. The now-first family, their associates, and the companies took in at least $10 million just from firms run by Chinese and Romanian nationals through various deals struck by first son Hunter Biden, according to records subpoenaed from four separate banks by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee. However, other information suggests the Bidens earned tens of millions of dollars more than that. In a 36-page memo released Wednesday, the committee revealed funds initially flowed from the foreign entities to at least 20 companies, most of which were LLCs created while Joe Biden was President Barack Obama's vice president and run by Hunter's business friends. The money was then doled out in smaller amounts to other family members.