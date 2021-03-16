How Cuomo's Team Tried to Tarnish One of His Accusers --People tied to Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought to damage the credibility of Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to accuse Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment. | 16 March 2021 | Days after Lindsey Boylan became the first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of sexual harassment in a series of Twitter posts in December, people tied to the governor started circulating an open letter that they hoped former staff members would sign. The letter was a full-on attack on Ms. Boylan's credibility, suggesting that her accusation was premeditated and politically motivated. It disclosed personnel complaints filed against her and attempted to link her to supporters of former President Donald J. Trump. "Weaponizing a claim of sexual harassment for personal political gain or to achieve notoriety cannot be tolerated," the letter concluded. "False claims demean the veracity of credible claims." The initial idea, according to three people with direct knowledge of the events, was to have former Cuomo aides -- especially women -- sign their names to the letter and circulate it fairly widely.