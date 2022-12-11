This Is How Democracy Dies: Cameras Go Dark for 8 Hours in Washoe County, Nevada | 11 Nov 2022 | Republican Adam Laxalt is currently leading unpopular Democrat Catherine Cortez 49% to 48% in Nevada's U.S. Senate race. Laxalt earlier on Thursday announced that his opponent had no path to victory. But then this happened… Anthony Scott reported earlier on the cameras going dark in Washoe County. As of right now, only 90% of the vote is in and counties all across the state are still counting ballots. In order to have some kind of "transparency," many of these counties have been live-streaming ballot counting. One of those counties counting ballots while live streaming is Washoe County. However, "transparency" went out the window because at 11:24 PM Washoe County’s live stream went offline which led to viewers staring at black screens.