How Did a Zuckerberg Stooge Win a GOP Primary in Colorado? | 1 July 2022 | The story of the GOP primary race for Secretary of State in Colorado gets more interesting the more you investigate the results... Tina Peters got 61% of the delegates at Colorado's Republican Assembly in April... Pam Anderson did not even attend the Republican assembly. She was so unpopular in the Colorado GOP that she was a write-in candidate who only qualified in April. She had to collect 1,000 valid signatures from registered Republicans in each of the state's eight congressional districts just to get on the ballot. In the 5th Congressional District, Anderson managed only 1,282 valid signatures. Apparently, more than 5,000 of the 17,904 signatures submitted by Anderson were not valid... So how did Pam Anderson suddenly pull off a miraculous 35 point swing on Primary Day two months later with no money and no endorsements? The only advantage that Pam Anderson had in this race: she's on the Board of Directors for Mark Zuckerberg's private election mafia, the "Center For Tech And Civic Life." One more thing: Colorado uses Dominion Voting Machines.