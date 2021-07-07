How a Marxist of Twenty-Five Years Became a Misesian Libertarian (Opinion) By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 6 July 2021 | In the fall of 2016, I was a left communist. As I will show below, I came to this position after a circuitous tour through numerous sects of Marxism. A year later, I had thoroughly renounced Marxism and embraced the views of free market economists and philosophers Ludwig von Mises and Murray Rothbard. How did a career world tourist of left intellectual and radical movements find a home in libertarian social and economic thought? And why did it take twenty-five years to defect? As any Marxist can tell you, ideology can blind one to the insights that might disrupt one’s political adhesions, often against one's own best interests. Only it was Marxist ideology itself that blinded me. From where did this ideology emanate? From the institutions with which I had been involved for twenty-five years, most especially from my sojourn through academia...Except for the brush with the ISO and an activist stint after the 2000 presidential election, when I’d founded the site CLG News, I had never been involved in practical politics.