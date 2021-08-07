'How Old Are You, 14?' Biden Asks Little Girl If She's a Teenager During Tour of Child Development Center in Illinois | 7 July 2021 | Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Illinois to promote his infrastructure bill. Biden was greeted by 1,000 Trump supporters as he arrived in Crystal Lake. As he toured a child development center, Biden beelined it to a little girl as soon as he entered one of the classrooms. He leaned down in the little girl's face and asked her if she's a teenager. "How old are you, 14?" Biden said to the adorable 4-year-old.