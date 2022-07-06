How one lawmaker wants to curb gun sales: A 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons | 6 June 2022 | One House Democrat has a novel idea for curbing sales of semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s... The proposed bill places a 1,000% excise tax on any type of semi-automatic firearm, pushing up the price of the military-style weapon beyond the means of many potential buyers. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia is working on a bill now and hopes to introduce it in the next few days, spokesman Aaron Fritschner said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. The proposed legislation does not ban these weapons but simply introduces a tax on them, which is "a power clearly delegated to Congress under Article I of the Constitution," he added. Additionally, because the bill would be a revenue measure, it could be introduced through the reconciliation process, which would only require approval from 50 senators, instead of the 60 votes needed to pass most legislation.