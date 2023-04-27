HPV Vaccine Caused Cervical Cancer in Young Woman, Lawsuit Alleges --Dozens of federal Gardasil injury cases filed throughout the country have been consolidated in North Carolina. | 25 April 2023 | Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine injury lawyers from Wisner Baum (formerly Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman) filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of a young Utah woman who alleges Merck's Gardasil HPV vaccine caused her to develop cervical cancer and other injuries. This is the first lawsuit to allege Gardasil [aka Gardakill] can cause cervical cancer, the very cancer Merck asserts Gardasil prevents. Plaintiff Caroline Cantera, 25, alleges New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. and subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme oversold Gardasil as a "cervical cancer vaccine" and downplayed known health risks to enhance sales. Cantera's attorneys, Bijan Esfandiari, Michael L. Baum, and Monique Alarcon filed the complaint (Case No. 3:23-cv-00161) in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina as part of the Gardasil multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3036). According to the complaint, Merck has never studied whether Gardasil prevents cervical cancer. Instead, Gardasil was tested to determine if it could prevent development of certain lesions, some of which are considered related to cancer; however, a majority of such lesions, even the most serious, regress on their own.