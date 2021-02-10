Human Action in the Context of Covid Totalitarianism By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. Presented to the Libertarian Party Mises Caucus Human Action Tour, Fairfax, VA. October 2, 2021. A specter is haunting the world: the increasing prospect of a new totalitarianism. Unlike the specter of communism, this specter originates from those in power and not from underground revolutionaries -- although communism may always be an undertaking of elites. Rather than haunting only Europe, this specter casts its long shadow across the future of all humanity, such that one wonders how one might plan, if at all, for this future. Consider Australia, once one of the world's liberal democracies. This could be the future for America, and everywhere else for that matter.