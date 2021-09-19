Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says | 19 Sep 2021 | Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday are "consistent with the description of" missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference. "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery," Charles Jones, FBI Denver's supervisory senior resident agent in Wyoming, said. Jones opened the news conference extending condolences to Petito's family. A body was found Sunday in a national forest in Teton County, Wyoming, according to County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.