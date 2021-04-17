Hundreds of activists send Building 7 film to congressional reps | 15 April 2021 | Thanks to the supporters of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, hundreds of U.S. senators and representatives have received or will soon receive copies of the new documentary SEVEN along with letters urging them to hold the National Institute of Standards and Technology accountable for its unscientific investigation of the World Trade Center destruction. When all is said and done, more than 300 activists will have sent the DVDs to 90 senators and 209 representatives... AE911Truth will also send DVDs directly to every member of Congress who didn't receive one from a constituent.