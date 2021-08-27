Hundreds of Afghans Being Resettled in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona | 25 Aug 2021 | Hundreds of Afghans are headed to various states for permanent resettlement, including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, among others. Refugee contractors are working to quickly resettle tens of thousands of Afghans that Joe Biden's administration is fast-tracking into the U.S. While many are landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they are dispersing throughout the nation. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said this week that more than 6,000 Afghans have flown into Dulles airport awaiting resettlement. [Including Connecticut. See: Connecticut resettlement agencies preparing to help as many as 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan over next year 26 Aug 2021.]