Hundreds are arrested and six cops are hospitalised with broken bones as the most violent Covid protests yet erupt in Melbourne and thousands turn out at demonstrations across Australia --Anti-lockdown protests erupted across Australia including in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane on Saturday --Demonstrators shut down streets in Richmond, Melbourne, as they protested hardline stay-at-home orders --Protesters have also communicated on a live traffic app to navigate around police roadblocks in Sydney --Police arrested 235 people in Melbourne while six officers were injured with three recovering in hospital | 18 Sept 2021 | Anti-lockdown riots have erupted in Melbourne's CBD with violent protesters overpowering police officers and storming the streets in defiance of the city's [fascist] stay-at-home orders. More than 1,000 demonstrators turned out in full-force to protest against the lockdown as they swarmed in front of traffic in Richmond, in the Victorian capital's inner suburbs, on Saturday. Melbourne has spent 228 days in lockdown since since march 2020, and is set to notch up a grim world record for the most days spent under stay-at-home laws when it passes Buenos Aires on September 23.