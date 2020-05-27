Hundreds demand justice in Minneapolis after police killing of George Floyd | 27 May 2020 | Police and protesters clashed in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening following a demonstration at the intersection where George Floyd was killed in an altercation with several police officers the day before. Hundreds of protesters gathered in the city on Tuesday evening to demand justice after Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Footage of the incident showed Floyd shouting "I cannot breathe" and "Don't kill me!"