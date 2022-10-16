Hundreds of Duplicate Voters Found in Minnesota, Millions of New York Voter Registrations Lack Proper ID | 13 Oct 2022 | An election integrity group has filed six lawsuits in Minnesota after finding 515 duplicate registrants on the state's voter rolls. Per Just the News, conservative nonprofit Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed the lawsuits in Nicollet, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmstead, Todd, and Ramsey counties. One of the duplicate voters, PILF President J. Christian Adams told the outlet, is a convicted child sex offender living in a mental hospital who "managed to cast two ballots in the 2020 election." Additionally, PILF announced in a press release last week that 3.1 million registered voters in New York lacked personal identifying information, making it difficult for the state to maintain its voter rolls.