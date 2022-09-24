Hundreds of foreign fighters killed in Ukraine - Russia --The mercenaries were eliminated in a missile attack on a deployment center, Moscow announced | 24 Sept 2022 | Up to 300 foreigners fighting for Kiev against Moscow have been killed in Nikolayev Region in southern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday. "Up to 300 militants were eliminated by a missile attack on the point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the area of the village of Kalinovka, Nikolayev Region," the ministry's spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, announced during his daily briefing. A large number of foreign combatants have reportedly lost their lives fighting for Ukraine. Earlier this week, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed that Russian forces and the militias of the Donbass republics had eliminated more than 2,000 foreign mercenaries. As of September 21, 1,000 foreigners remained in the ranks of the Ukrainian military, according to the minister, whereas in April the number was estimated at 3,000. Saturday's strike would leave only 700, by those calculations.