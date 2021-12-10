Hundreds of Michigan health care workers quit after refusing COVID-19 vaccine | 11 Oct 2021 | One of Michigan's largest health care systems says approximately 400 of its workers have quit rather than get a required COVID-19 vaccine. Henry Ford Health System confirmed Tuesday that about 1% of its workforce left their job at the hospital over its mandate to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Another 1,900 - or about 6% of the workforce - were granted religious or medical exemptions from the vaccine. On June 29, Henry Ford became the first health system in Michigan to announce a vaccine requirement for its workforce.