Hundreds stranded overnight on Virginia highway in freezing temperatures | 4 Jan 2022 | Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County. "Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them," VDOT tweeted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.