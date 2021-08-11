Hundreds of Thousands to Go on Four-Day Nationwide Strike Over Vaccine Mandates - Organizer | 7 Nov 2021 | A nationwide strike against vaccine mandates will take place from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, according to the main organizer for the walkout, Leigh Dundas, a human rights attorney and public speaker. The event will kick off in Los Angeles on Monday. The locations of the marches have not yet been disclosed. The walkouts involve people from various industries such as trucking and telecom. Air and rail transport workers are not federally allowed to go on strike due to a law passed in 1926 named the Railway Labor Act, but some plan to protest anonymously.