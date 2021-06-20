Hundreds of vaccinated Indonesian health workers get COVID-19 | 17 June 2021 | More than 350 health care workers have become infected with COVID-19 in Indonesia and dozens hospitalized despite being vaccinated with China's Sinovac shot, officials said. Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, said most of the health care workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, but still, dozens were in the hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels... the latest cases come amid concerns about the efficacy of some vaccines against new variants.