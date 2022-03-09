Mega barf alert! Instead, end the WEF and its enablers: Hunger-stricken Africans encouraged to eat bugs --UK aid projects in the DRC and Zimbabwe are urging rural inhabitants to farm more insects | 2 Sept 2022 | UK-financed aid projects in Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are encouraging the hunger-stricken population of these African countries to introduce more nutrient-rich bugs into their diet. As reported by The Guardian on Friday, the agencies are currently spending as much as $57,000 in the DRC and $346,000 in Zimbabwe on trialing insect diets with a view to introducing them to the local population. In the DRC, the initiative is exploring the benefits of eating African caterpillars, migratory locusts and black soldier flies... The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development, a UK-based charity, is now pushing the Congolese to begin farming bugs in an industrialized manner in an effort to end starvation problems in the region.