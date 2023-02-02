Hunter Biden Admits Infamous Laptop Belongs to Him --Calls for criminal probe into attempts to 'weaponize' contents | 2 Feb 2023 | A lawyer for Joe Biden's son, Hunter, urged state and federal agencies in a letter on Feb. 1 to probe what he said were attempts by close allies of former President Donald Trump and others to "weaponize" the contents of a laptop that an electronics repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019. The letters from Hunter Biden's attorneys mark the first time he and his legal team have publicly acknowledged that it was his personal data found on the laptop. The letters were sent by Hunter Biden's lawyer Abbe Lowell to the Delaware attorney general, the Department of Justice's National Security Division, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They call for an investigation into former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon, campaign lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as Giuliani's own lawyer, Robert Costello, and the owner of the Wilmington computer repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, who said Hunter Biden dropped a laptop off at his store in April 2019 and failed to return to pick it up.