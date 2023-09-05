Hunter Biden arranged NYC meeting between VP Biden and Rosemont-connected business associate --'Your Dad spent a lot of time with me, and even gave me a lift in his car!' Hunter's hedge fund client gushed in 2015 email | 9 May 2023 | A client of Hunter Biden's now-defunct firm visited the White House multiple times during the Obama administration, including visits with then-Vice President Biden and a top Biden aide, in addition to spending "a lot of time" with Biden during a casual New York City meeting arranged by the younger Biden, according to a series of emails reviewed by Fox News Digital. Nicolas Rohatyn, a Biden donor and the founder and CEO of The Rohatyn Group, met with Biden and visited the White House several times when Biden was vice president and when Hunter's now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners (RSP) was overseeing his hedge fund accounts. Rohatyn's business relationship with Hunter appears to have started in March 2010, when Hunter and Eric Schwerin, RSP's then-president, discussed inviting him to a "Mexico Lunch." The Mexico State Dinner at the White House was held on May 19, 2010, so it appears the lunch occurred around this time.