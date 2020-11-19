Hunter Biden associate got $6M from Chinese firm, say Senate Republicans | 19 Nov 2020 | Senate Republicans issued a supplement Thursday to their recent report on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings -- and said $6 million in wire transfers further ties the son of Joe Biden to China's communist government. The five-page addendum focuses on former federal official John Robinson "Rob" Walker, who's described as a "longtime business associate" of Hunter Biden. Walker has also been accused of warning Tony Bobulinski, who was formerly a business partner of both Walker and Hunter Biden, not to go public with information about their commercial affairs. "Ah, Tony, you're just going to bury all of us, man," Walker said, according to Bobulinski. Walker, who held jobs under then-presidents Bill Clinton -- for whom he was also a key campaign aide -- and George W. Bush, is the sole owner of Robinson Walker LLC, according to Thursday's report, which cites a May 21, 2017, WhatsApp message provided by Bobulinski.