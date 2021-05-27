Hunter Biden brought VP Joe to dinner with shady business partners | 26 May 2021 | Joe Biden met with Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of his son's at a dinner in Washington, DC, while he was vice president, records on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop show. The dinner, on April 16, 2015, was held in the private "Garden Room" at Café Milano, a Georgetown institution whose catchphrase is: "Where the world's most powerful people go." The next day, Hunter received an email from Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, to thank him for introducing him to his father... At the time, Burisma was paying Hunter $83,333 a month to sit on its board.