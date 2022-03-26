Hunter Biden DID help secure millions in funding for US contractor in Ukraine specializing in deadly pathogen research, laptop emails reveal, raising more questions about the son of then vice president --The emails show Hunter helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases --Joe Biden's son and his colleagues invested $500,000 in Metabiota through their firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners --They raised several million dollars of funding for the company from investment giants including Goldman Sachs | 25 March 2022 | Moscow's claim that Hunter Biden helped finance a US military "bioweapons" research program in Ukraine is at least partially true, according to new emails obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The commander of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, claimed there was a "scheme of interaction between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects" and pointed to the "financing of such activities by structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, which is headed by Hunter Biden." Intelligence experts say the Russian military leader's allegations were a brazen propaganda ploy to justify president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and sow discord in the US. But emails from Hunter's abandoned laptop show he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Metabiota, a Department of Defense contractor specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons. He also introduced Metabiota to an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, Burisma, for a "science project" involving high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. And although Metabiota is ostensibly a medical data company, its vice president emailed Hunter in 2014 describing how they could "assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia" -- an unusual goal for a biotech firm.