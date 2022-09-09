Hunter Biden: 'Happy' to Introduce Business Associates to CCP Official | 9 Sept 2022 | Hunter Biden told business associate James Bulger in a 2014 email he would be "happy" to introduce him to CCP official Tung Chee-hwa to discuss a business venture in Beijing while his father, Joe Biden, was sitting vice president. Bulger was the chairman of Boston-based Thornton Group LLC, a firm and business partner of now-defunct Rosemont Seneca, which jointly launched investment firm Bohai Capital to form BHR Partners. Chinese business records from July show Hunter is still a ten percent owner of BHR Partners, Breitbart News reported. BHR Partners is controlled by the Bank of China. Hunter penned a billion-dollar deal with Bohai, a subsidiary of the Chinese government's Bank of China ten days after Joe and Hunter flew to China in 2013.