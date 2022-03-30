Hunter Biden laptop material entered into Congressional Record | 29 March 2022 | It’s now an official matter of record. Material from Hunter Biden's infamous laptop was entered into the Congressional Record on Tuesday at the request of Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Florida Republican made the move during a hearing on oversight of the FBI's Cyber Division after its assistant director, Bryan Vorndran, testified that he didn't "have any information about the Hunter Biden laptop," which the bureau seized from a Delaware repair shop in December 2019. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) initially blocked Gaetz's request but relented a short time later.