Hunter Biden Offered $10 Million Annually by Chinese Energy Firm for 'Introductions Alone,' Email Shows | 15 Oct 2020 | Hunter Biden entered into a consulting contract with China's largest private energy company that initially earned him $10 million a year "for introductions alone," according to leaked emails. In an email chain from Aug. 2, 2017, Biden discussed a deal with the former chairman of CEFC China Energy, Ye Jianming, saying Ye agreed to change the terms of Biden's three-year consulting contract with CEFC, which initially promised Biden $10 million per-year "for introductions alone," to make it "much more lasting and more lucrative," the New York Post reported, although the authenticity of the Biden emails has not been independently confirmed. The new deal included a 50 percent equity stake in a holding company created by Ye rather than the $10 million in annual cash that had been previously negotiated.