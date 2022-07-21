Hunter Biden probe reaches 'critical stage,' as officials weigh possible charges - source | 20 July 2022 | The federal investigation into Hunter Biden and his tax affairs has reached a "critical stage," a source told Fox News, as officials are looking into whether to charge Joe Biden’s son with various tax violations, possible foreign lobbying violations and more. Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018, according to a source familiar with the matter. A separate source told Fox News that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden's business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but said no charges have been filed. The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump... The source said Hunter Biden could face possible false statements charges.