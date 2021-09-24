Hunter Biden sought $2 million annual retainer from donors to help get Obama-Biden admin to unfreeze Libyan assets - media | 23 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden's son Hunter reportedly tried to shake down Democrat donors for a $2 million annual retainer and "success fees" to help persuade the Obama-Biden administration to unfreeze up to $15 billion in Libyan assets. Hunter Biden sought the fees in 2015, after the donors requested his help on freeing up assets that the Obama-Biden administration had frozen before Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi was murdered by NATO-backed rebels in 2011, Business Insider reported on Thursday. The media outlet cited recently obtained emails, including one in which the donors discussed Hunter Biden’s influence as the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden. "Since he travels with dad, he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where MQ [Gaddafi] and the LIA [Libyan Investment Authority] had money frozen," donor Sam Jauhari told his associate, Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani. "He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there."