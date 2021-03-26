Hunter Biden texts contradict claims Secret Service wasn't involved in gun case | 26 March 2021 | Hunter Biden sent a text message that said the Secret Service responded after his handgun disappeared in 2018 -- contradicting the agency's assertion that it wasn't involved, The Post has learned. In a lengthy message sent the following year, President Biden’s son described the situation in detail, saying his former sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, tossed the firearm into a trash bin outside Janssen's Market, a gourmet grocery store in Wilmington, Del...On Thursday, Politico reported that the incident involving Hunter’s .38-caliber revolver took place on Oct. 23, 2018, and that the firearm was fished out of the trash and surrendered several days later by an older man who found it while searching for recyclable items.