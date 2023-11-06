Hunter Biden's Burisma Suspected of Funding Terrorist Killings in Russia | 11 June 2023 | As Rudy Giuliani announced he has a witness willing to testify the Bidens were receiving millions from corrupt Burisma gas company, bombshell new reports from Ukraine indicate kickbacks from Hunter Biden's Ukrainian employers may have gone to fund terrorist attacks inside Russia... But it has emerged the Burisma money may also have gone to fund terrorist attacks on Russian territory. According to Ukrainian court documents of April 19, 2022, the confiscated $5,950,000 Burisma payoff and kickback money from Mykola Zlochevsky was channeled to the Ukrainian GUR foreign intel service... On August 20, 2022, the daughter of Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, Darya Platonova, was killed by a car bomb meant to kill Dugin. Russia's FSB blamed a Russian and Ukrainian national for the killing. On April 2, 2023, journalist Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb hidden in a trophy in a busy café in St. Petersburg. 32 people were injured, a 26-year-old woman was arrested. On May 6, 2023, writer Zakhar Prilepin survived a car bombing, while an acquaintance was killed. Russian investigators claim suspect Alexander Permyakov has admitted working for Ukraine. Russia accuses the Ukrainian government of being behind all three attacks. GUR chief General Kirill Budanov has claimed responsibility for assassinating "many" Russians, including high-profile public and media personalities.